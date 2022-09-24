Fast News

The official death toll from the clashes issued by the Iranian authorities remains at least 17, while a new state media toll said the number rose to at least 35.

Protests erupted last week after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police in Tehran for alleged violation of the Islamic dress code. (Reuters)

At least 35 have reportedly been killed in more than a week of protests that erupted in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

"The number of people who died in recent riots in the country has risen to 35 people," the Borna news agency, which is affiliated to the sports ministry, said late on Friday, citing state television.

There was no official announcement regarding the exact number of deaths, but state television said the number would be disclosed by the authorities.

The official death toll from the clashes issued by the Iranian authorities remains at least 17, including five security personnel.

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Friday that at least 50 people were killed in the crackdown by the Iranian security forces.

There have been protests in some 80 cities and other urban centres since the demonstrations started one week ago, it added.

READ MORE: Iranian army vows to 'confront enemies' as deadly protests rage

'Abuse and violence against Iranian women'

Protests erupted last week after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the country's morality police in Tehran for alleged violation of the Islamic dress code.

Amini spent three days in a coma after being detained.

Police deny mistreating Amini, saying she died of a heart attack. Her family said she had no pre-existing heart condition.

Authorities have promised a thorough investigation into Amini's death.

The incident has drawn condemnation from many world leaders and human rights groups.

The United States has sanctioned Iran's morality police in response to the "abuse and violence against Iranian women and the violation of the rights of peaceful Iranian protestors."

READ MORE: Iranian police call woman's custody death 'unfortunate' as protests erupt

Source: TRTWorld and agencies