At least 20 people have been killed, including women and children, and dozens others wounded in the explosion at a local market in Iraq's Sadr city east of the capital Baghdad.

In this April 15, 2021 file photo, a man inspects the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)

A roadside bomb attack has targeted a suburb in Iraq's capital Baghdad, killing at least 20 people and wounding dozens of others at a crowded market, police said.

The attack took place at a busy market in Sadr City, the officials said.

Women and children were among the dead and some shops had burnt down as a result of the explosion, the sources said.

It happened a day before the Eid al Adha holiday when the market was busy with shoppers.

Piles of merchandise lay on the ground after the explosion.

Shopkeepers recounted to security forces how the blast had occurred as they salvaged what items they could.

On the Eve of Eid Al Ad-ha . Explosion in Sadr City, Baghdad. https://t.co/Y1qJMBILTg — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) July 19, 2021

No immediate claim of responsbility

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Daesh group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi placed the commander of the federal police regiment responsible for the area of the market place under arrest, according to an Iraqi military statement.

It also said an investigation was launched.

It was the third time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighborhood.

In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City.

That blast was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market

This is a developing story and will be updated.

