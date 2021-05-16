Fast News

At least 60 worshippers injured as grandstand seating collapses at a synagogue in illegal settlement of Givat Zeev, medics and local media say.

Jewish worshippers and rescue workers carry injured people outside a synagogue where a grandstand collapsed during a religious celebration in Givat Zeev, in the occupied West Bank, May 16, 2021. (Reuters)

A bleacher packed with worshippers has collapsed in a synagogue in occupied West Bank on the eve of a major Jewish holiday, wounding dozens of people, medics said.

Amateur footage on Sunday showed the stands collapsing during prayers at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

The synagogue in Givat Zeev, just north of occupied Jerusalem, was filled with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox worshippers.

Israeli TV stations showed rows of rescue vehicles lined up in the town as medics evacuated the wounded on stretchers.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said some 60 people were injured, including 10 in serious or critical condition.

Stampede deaths

The accident came weeks after a stampede at a a religious festival in northern Israel killed 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The stampede triggered renewed criticism over the broad autonomy granted to the country's politically powerful ultra-Orthodox minority.

Last year, many ultra-Orthodox communities flouted coronavirus safety restrictions, contributing to high outbreak rates in their communities and angering the broader secular public.

Source: AP