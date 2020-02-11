Fast News

The latest gain of M5 highway which connects Aleppo to Damascus marks another step in the regime's advance against Syria's last opposition-held pocket, where intense fighting has displaced 700,000 civilians since December.

Syrian opposition fires a rocket on February 9, 2020, from the Idlib countryside towards regime positions in the southern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province. (AFP)

Syrian regime forces seized control of a highway in northwest Syria for the first time since 2012 on Tuesday, a war monitor said, as talks ended between Turkey and Russia on stopping clashes that killed 13 Turkish military personnel in a week.

The M5 highway is the main road between Aleppo and the capital Damascus and runs through to Deraa in southern Syria.

The regime forces seized the entire length of the M5 after driving opposition forces and rebels from their last foothold on the road, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said.

Those forces, backed by Russia and Iran, took control of the highway after capturing a western suburb of Aleppo from insurgents as the regime intensified its campaign to capture the last opposition-held stronghold in Syria's nearly nine-year-old war.

Last week, the regime forces recaptured Saraqeb, a crossroads town where the M5 intersects with a main west-east highway.

Turkey retaliated the regime shelling

Turkey said it retaliated on Monday after "intense" shelling by the regime forces.

Turkey's defence ministry said its forces rapidly retaliated against the Assad regime under the rules of engagement and its right to legitimate self-defence.

On Twitter, the Defence Ministry said 115 Syrian regime targets were hit and 101 regime personnel killed.

The ministry added that three tanks, two howitzer positions, and one regime helicopter were also hit.

Last week’s attack by regime forces in Idlib killed seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military and injured more than a dozen people.

In retaliation, Turkey last week struck more than 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian regime soldiers.

Syrian regime attacks on Turkish forces prompted some of the most serious confrontations between Ankara and Damascus.

Ankara – Moscow talks

The exchange of fire came as a Russian delegation held a second round of talks in the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss the fighting in Idlib province, which has uprooted more than a half-million people in the past two months.

No statement was issued at the end of the talks.

Turkey supports the Syrian oppositions, while Russia heavily backs the Syrian regime's campaign to retake the area, which is the last rebel stronghold in Syria.

The fighting has led Turkey to send hundreds of military vehicles and troops into Idlib province in the past week, bringing Turkey and the regime forces into direct confrontation, a rarity in the Syrian conflict.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies