The oil-rich Basra is predominantly Shiite. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Explosions have been rare in Basra in recent years, particularly since the defeat of the Sunni militant Islamic State group in 2017. (Twitter/@saifsalahalhety)

At least seven people have been killed and over 20 injured after car bomb detonates in Iraq's Basra.

A large explosion rocked the centre of Iraq's southern city of Basra on Tuesday, with local news reports saying there are multiple casualties.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which sent a column of black smoke into the sky. Local reports said it was likely a car bomb.

Car bomb explodes in front of the advisory republican hospital amid #Basrah and reports of 16 deaths as a preliminary toll#البصره pic.twitter.com/dgzTWHwn7P — Bashar Azeez (@bashargwani) December 7, 2021

Source: AP