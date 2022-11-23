Fast News

Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene, and police said officers have arrived at the scene and are investigating.

Television footage showed debris strewn around the blast scene, which was cordoned off by emergency services. (Reuters)

Explosions near a bus stop in West Jerusalem has injured at least seven people, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service.

According to the ambulance service, two were seriously injured by the blast that took place on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies