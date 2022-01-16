Fast News

The sound of powerful explosions has been heard in the cities of Hanedan, Kermanshah, Kamyaran and Javanrud in western Iran.

Last month, a loud explosion was heard near the Natanz nuclear facility, but Iranian officials said that the blast was caused by a test of an air defence system. (Reuters)

Powerful explosions have been heard in western Iran, according to local media.

Iran International TV reported that loud blasts were heard in the cities of Hanedan, Kermanshah, Kamyaran and Javanrud in western Iran.

The nature of the explosions remained unclear, but the Sabreen News Agency, which is close to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, said the sound of the blasts was the result of an air defence drill.

Lightning

However, interior ministry official said the loud blasts heard in several cities in western Iran early were the result of lightining flashes.

"After liaising with the relevant security and military agencies, it was determined that the sounds were caused by lightning and no special incident occurred," ministry official Majid Mirahmadi told the state news agency IRNA.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies