Death toll continues to rise in Gaza as the increasing number of air strikes by Israel leaves a trail of destruction in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza on May 12, 2021. (Reuters)

The death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of their offensive on Gaza has risen to 35, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry said early Wednesday that two more Palestinians were killed in the attacks, which began late Monday.

There were 12 children and two women among those killed, it added.

Earlier, the ministry said the number of injuries had climbed to 220.

Israeli warplanes also shelled a building near the headquarters of the Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza. No one was killed or injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, the coast of northern Gaza was shelled by Israeli boats.

“An entire family has died in Gaza just now, as Israeli fighter jets targeted their apartment.



The martyrs are Muhammad Oudeh Al-Talbani, his wife and sons”#Palestine https://t.co/mfIA9vLmga — Abier Khatib (@abierkhatib) May 12, 2021

Islamic Jihad fires 100 rockets

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said it had fired 100 rockets toward Israel from Gaza.

"At 5am this morning, we launched a powerful strike against the enemy, with 100 missiles fired in retaliation for attacks on buildings and civilians," the group said.

A reminder before the news cycle shifts the starting point: it didn't start with the rockets fired out of Gaza, it started with the violent eviction of Palestinians out of their homes in Sheikh Jarrah. It may be obvious now but watch how quickly amnesia takes hold this week. — Amro Ali (@_amroali) May 11, 2021

OIC condemns Israel

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel and reiterated support for Palestinians, as Israel's deadly aggression escalates.

The OIC "condemns in the strongest terms the repeated attacks by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinian people", the pan-Islamic body based in the Saudi city of Jeddah said in a statement on Tuesday after an emergency session.

It also condemned "the Israeli occupation forces' continuation of their colonial programmes – building settlements, attempting to confiscate Palestinian properties, forceful eviction of Palestinians from their land".

“We are sick and tired of the double standards... Look at your question.”



After 28 people, including children, were killed in besieged Gaza, a BBC presenter repeatedly asked her guest whether or not he condemns Hamas’ response to Israel’s attacks. This is the answer she received pic.twitter.com/BAxa9hGSXD — TRT World (@trtworld) May 11, 2021

Police HQs destroyed

Israeli airstrikes have hit the homes of high-ranking members of the Hamas in Gaza, the military said, with the territory's police headquarters also targeted.

Warplanes "completed a series of raids, hitting homes that belonged to high-ranking members" of Hamas, the Israeli military said, with Hamas saying a key police building had also been destroyed.

Expulsion in Sheikh Jarrah

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem since last week after an Israeli court ordered the evictions of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

Israel destroyed this residential building w/ no military significance just as it blew up several apartment towers in middle class areas of Gaza in 2014. The purpose of this terror attack was to guarantee escalation and demonstrate total impunity. https://t.co/Ri0W887K03 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) May 11, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies