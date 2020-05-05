Fast News

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, the media office tweeted. Cause of fire now known.

Syrian national Fadlallah Hassoun comforts his cat named Vodka after escaping a fire at a high-rise building in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Jon Gambrell / AP)

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah's government media office said.

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, the media office tweeted.

Massive fire reported at Sharjah. Residents of the nearby buildings were immediately evacuated for their safety.The quick response by Sharjah Civil Defence teams averted a major disaster, authorities said. #sharjah#sharjahfire pic.twitter.com/0H51nLBCa0 — Naseel Voici (@NaseelVoici) May 5, 2020

Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.

Source: Reuters