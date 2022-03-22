Fast News

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Israeli media reports said the assailant was an Arab citizen of Israel, but police did not immediately publicly identify him.

This is the third stabbing attack this week, according to Israeli media. (Twitter/@ahmadnser1)

At least three people were killed in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba and the assailant was shot to death, police and emergency services said.

"It appeared to be a single terrorist who went on a stabbing spree," police spokesman Eli Levy said on Tuesday on Channel 13 TV. "A civilian took the initiative and shot and killed him."

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said three people - a man and two women - were killed by the assailant and that at least three others were wounded, one critically.

On Sunday, two police officers were injured in a stabbing attack in east Jerusalem's Ras al-Amud neighborhood.

On Saturday, a 35-year-old man was stabbed and lightly wounded on Hebron Road near the First Station in Jerusalem.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies