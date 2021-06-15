Fast News

A controversial right-wing Israeli march is scheduled to take place in occupied East Jerusalem despite Palestinian condemnations.

Masked Palestinians prepare incendiary balloons east of Gaza city, to launch across the border fence towards Israel on June 15, 2021. (AFP)

Palestinian activists have launched fired incendiary balloons and kites from besieged Gaza towards areas adjacent to the border in southern Israel.

“The fire was in response to the provocative flag march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday,” a Palestinian activist who identified himself as Abu Houzayfa told Anadolu Agency.

The incendiary balloons or kites contain flammable materials or oil-soaked rags that may ignite fires once landing on crops or dried plants.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Palestinian was injured by Israeli gunfire near the Gaza border fence.

The Israeli flag march is expected to take place later on Tuesday in occupied East Jerusalem, amid Palestinian condemnations.

An original march on May 10 was re-routed at the last minute as Israeli violence in occupied Jerusalem and storming of Al Aqsa Mosque led Hamas to fire rockets towards the holy city.

Protests also flared in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where Palestinian families face possible expulsion after an Israeli court accepted Jewish settler land claims.

Israel bombarded besieged Gaza, killing over 250 residents for11 days before a fragile ceasefire was reached.

Israel annexed East Jerusalem, in a move that has not won international recognition, after capturing and annexing the area in the 1967 Middle East war. It considers all of Jerusalem its capital.



Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek to establish in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza.





The fighting came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce on May 21.

