Lebanese sources have told Reuters the operation was launched in response to an Israeli attack in Syria in which a Hezbollah fighter was killed last week.

Smoke rises from Israeli-occupied the Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, July 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has carried out an operation against the Israeli army in the occupied Shebaa Farms area at the Lebanese-Israeli border, Lebanese sources familiar with the operation have said.

The operation on Monday was launched in response to an Israeli attack in Syria in which a Hezbollah fighter was killed last week, one of the sources said.

Hezbollah fired a guided missile at an Israeli vehicle in an attack in the Shebaa Farms area, a Lebanese source familiar with the operation said.

The Israeli army said it's engaged in "ongoing combat" on the northern border.

The Israeli military shelled Kfar Shuba town in Lebanon, in the vicinity of the Ruwaysat al Alam area inside the occupied Shebaa Farms, a Lebanese official agency said.

Israel's N12 TV News said the military had foiled an attack by Hezbollah. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A Reuters witness in Lebanon counted dozens of Israeli shells hitting the Shebaa Farms area, landing near an Israeli position. Fires were burning and smoke was rising from the area.

Israel orders residents to stay indoors

There was no immediate official comment on the nature of the fighting, but a Lebanese TV station loyal to the Shia group said Israel had been shelling targets across the border.

"Ongoing combat in the Mount Dov area, northern Israel," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Twitter, referring to the area claimed by Lebanon that the United Nations considers part of Syria's Golan Heights occupied by Israel.

Israel's army ordered all residents along the Blue Line that separates Israel and Lebanon to stay indoors.

"Any kind of activity in open areas is forbidden," it said.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNFIL, said its commander Major General Stefano Del Col was in contact with both parties to assess the situation and decrease tensions.

"He urges maximum restraint," the UNIFIL statement said.

Netanyahu warns of consequences

"Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the responsibility for any attack from Lebanese territory," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks, shortly before the reports of the incident.

Following the killing of two Hezbollah members in Damascus last August, Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader, vowed it would respond if Israel killed any more of its fighters in the country.

Hezbollah has deployed fighters in Syria as part of Iranian-backed efforts to support regime leader Bashar al Assad in a conflict that spiraled out of protests against his rule in 2011.

Israel sees the presence of Hezbollah and its ally Iran in Syria as a strategic threat and has mounted hundreds of raids on Iranian-linked targets there.

It captured and occupied the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Both sides fought a war in July 2006, after Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid.

Nearly 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, died in the July war and 158 people died in Israel, mostly soldiers.





This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies