World powers and Iran gather in Vienna to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal, but hopes of a breakthrough agreement appear slim.

The new round begins after a hiatus triggered by the election of a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi. (AFP Archive)

International talks on Iran's nuclear programme will restart in Vienna with analysts foreseeing major obstacles to any speedy resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.

World leaders will gather for the talks on Monday in the Palais Coburg Hotel, where the 2015 agreement was clinched.

Along with Iran, diplomats from the UK, China, Germany, Russia and France will attend. The US will take part in the talks indirectly.

Tehran's new negotiating team has set out demands that US and European diplomats consider unrealistic, Western diplomats say.

They include insisting that all US and European Union sanctions imposed since 2017, including those unrelated to Iran's nuclear programme, be dropped

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley warned that Washington would be ready to ramp up pressure on Tehran if talks collapse.

Failure to strike a deal could also prompt reaction from Israel which has said military options would be on the table.

Mood change

The talks paused in June on a positive note, with diplomats saying they were "close" to an agreement, but the arrival of ultraconservative Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in office has changed the outlook.

The 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), offered a lifting of some of the array of economic sanctions Iran had been under in return for strict curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the deal began falling apart in 2018 when then US president Donald Trump pulled out and began reinstating sanctions on Iran.

In recent months, Iran has started enriching uranium to unprecedented levels and has also restricted the activities of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited Tehran last week in the hope of addressing several bones of contention between the agency and Iran.

However, he said on his return that "no progress" had been made on the issues he raised.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies