The aggression by Israeli forces came hours before a planned march by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, an annual event widely seen as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony.

Palestinian protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

Hundreds of people were wounded when Israeli police forcibly removed Palestinians from Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, medics have said ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel’s takeover of the city in 1967.

Israeli security forces fired stun grenades to disperse thousands of Palestinians gathered in the compound after morning prayers, some of whom are reported to have suffered serious injuries.

"There are hundreds of people injured from the clashes" and about 50 of them were hospitalised, the Palestinian Red Crescent said in a brief statement to journalists.

The site, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is considered the holiest site in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam. The compound is the emotional epicentre of the conflict and has been centre stage for Israel-Palestinian violence in the past.

شرطة الاحتلال تستهدف الطواقم الصحية والصحفيين بشكل مباشر في باحات المسجد الأقصى هذه اللحظات. pic.twitter.com/dAIAfkEx5m — صوت الأقصى (@Alaqsavoice) May 10, 2021

An unequal fight

Earlier police barred Jewish worshippers from visiting the site on Monday, which Israelis mark as Jerusalem Day.

The police decision came hours before a planned march by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City, an annual event widely perceived as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony over the contested city.

Police have allowed the flag-waving parade to take place despite growing concerns that it could further fan tensions.

Thousands of Palestinians performed their morning prayers in Masjid al Aqsa in the Old City of East Jerusalem. After the prayer, Palestinians held a demonstration in the courtyard of the Al Aqsa compound.

After the demonstration, many Palestinians stayed in the compound to keep watch in order to prevent a possible raid by hardline Israeli nationalists. The Palestinians built barricades at some points with the wood and materials that they've found.

Hours later, Israeli police started firing tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinian protesters inside the holy site as protesters responded by throwing stones and other objects.

Hardline nationalists celebrate the anniversary of the 1967 Six-Day War, when Israel occupied East Jerusalem, as "Jerusalem day" according to the Hebrew calendar.

Fanatic Jewish organisations made a call for a raid to the Masjid al-Aqsa on the "Jerusalem Day", which falls on May 9-10 this year.

Supreme Court hearing over evictions postponed

Weeks of unrest in east Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their future capital, has multiple causes.

But much of the recent violence stems from a long-running legal effort by Jewish settler groups to evict several Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

A lower court ruling earlier this year backing the settlers' decades-old claim to the plots infuriated Palestinians.

A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal had been set for Monday, but the justice ministry said on Sunday that in light of "all the circumstances" it would delay the hearing.

Israeli security forces are seen firing stun grenades to Palestinian protesters at the Masjid Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem on May 10, 2021. (AA)

Jewish settlers driven out of Sheikh Jarrah

Early on Monday, hundreds of Jewish settlers who approached the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem withdrew from the area after encountering a large group of Palestinian youths, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

This came after the loudspeakers of a mosque in the nearby Isaiah neighborhood called on Palestinians to march to Sheikh Jarrah, where tensions have been rising due to conflicts between the Israeli police and Palestinian residents who were forcibly evicted from their homes.

Following the call from the mosque, Palestinians hailing from several areas of Jerusalem flooded the neighborhood on foot or by car, prompting the settlers to retreat.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies