Fast News

More than 300 Palestinians wounded as Israel changes route of contentious rally by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim quarter of occupied Jerusalem's Old City – an annual event widely seen as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony.

Israeli police target Palestinians who were standing guard to prevent extremist Jewish groups from raiding Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in the occupied East Jerusalem, on May 10, 2021. (AA)

Hundreds of Palestinians have been wounded after Israeli police forcibly removed worshippers from Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, medics said, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's illegal annexation of the city in 1967.

Israeli forces stormed Islam's third holiest site on Monday with stun grenades targeting thousands of Palestinians who had gathered in the compound after morning prayers, some of whom are reported to have suffered serious wounds.

At least 305 Palestinians have been wounded during the raid, Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement.

"Seven of them are in serious condition," it said.

Three people lost one eye each, said surgeon Firas Abu Akari at East Jerusalem's Maqassed hospital.

The agency earlier said that some of its employees were prevented from entering the compound.

Loud booms and angry screams echoed from the ancient stone walls of the compound, revered by both Jews and Muslims, where tear gas filled the air and the ground was littered with stun grenade fragments, plastic bullets and other debris.

Israeli police retreated from the site after a four-hour assault against Palestinians with tear gas, plastic bullets and sound bombs.

I was 7 years old when I first prayed at the Al Aqsa with my sity. It's a sacred site for Muslims. This is equivalent to attacking the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christians, or the Temple Mount for Jews.



Israel attacks it during Ramadan. Where's the outrage @POTUS? https://t.co/Q4gGBrCOof — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 10, 2021

An unequal fight

Earlier police barred Jewish worshippers from visiting the site on Monday, which Israelis mark as 'Jerusalem Day' to celebrate Israel's illegal annexation of the Palestinian city in 1967.

The police decision came hours before a planned march by hardline Israeli nationalists through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, an annual event widely perceived as a provocative display of Jewish hegemony over the occupied city.

Police allowed the flag-waving parade to take place despite growing concerns that it could further fan tensions.

Thousands of Palestinians performed their morning prayers in Al Aqsa in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem. After the prayer, Palestinians held a demonstration in the courtyard of the mosque compound.

After the demonstration, many Palestinians stayed in the compound to keep watch in order to prevent a possible raid by hardline Israeli nationalists. The Palestinians built barricades at some points with wood and materials that they found.

Hours later, Israeli police started firing tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinian protesters inside the holy site as protesters responded by throwing stones and other objects.

Fanatic Jewish organisations have made a call for a raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque.

A dear freind and colleague (will not name for his own safety) has been in #AlAqsaMosque since last night. He is OK for now but will not be safe until Israeli forces stop the brutality. Stop violations in occupied East Jerusalem, end Israel’s impunity. pic.twitter.com/f8OdRmu7wA — Saleh Hijazi (@S_jazi) May 10, 2021

Turkey condemns the aggression

Meanwhile, Ankara called on Tel Aviv to end its violent attacks on Palestinians in the city.

Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter that Israel must stop attacking Palestinians in Jerusalem and prevent the occupiers and settlers from entering the Holy Mosque.

"Israel bears sole responsibility for any violence," Kalin said.

He urged the international community to "act to stop this never-ending Israeli aggression against unarmed civilians in their own land."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also took to Twitter to lambast Israeli violence against innocent civilians in Palestine.

"Those who do not speak out against this atrocity should not talk about Middle East Peace Process," Cavusoglu said.

He expressed Turkey's solidarity with the Palestinian people, saying it "will continue to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and defend their rights!"

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun called on the Islamic world to stop "Israel’s heinous and cruel attacks."

"To humanity, we say: It’s time to put this apartheid state in its place! That is our historic and human responsibility. We will keep fighting this oppressive order even if we are left all alone!" Altun said on Twitter.

Happening now in Al Aqsa. Tear gas being sprayed choking Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/guzz5zkZRr — Diana Buttu (@dianabuttu) May 10, 2021

Court hearing over expulsion postponed

Weeks of unrest in East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their future capital, has multiple causes.

But much of the recent violence stems from a long-running legal effort by illegal Jewish settler groups to expel several Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

A lower court ruling earlier this year backing the settlers' decades-old claim to the plots infuriated Palestinians.

A Supreme Court hearing on a Palestinian appeal had been set for Monday, but the Justice Ministry said on Sunday that in light of "all the circumstances" it would delay the hearing.

Israeli forces beat up an Anadolu Agency cameraperson while he was reporting on the violent raids in Al Aqsa Mosque pic.twitter.com/UjffJqdPC1 — TRT World (@trtworld) May 10, 2021

Jewish settlers driven out of Sheikh Jarrah

Early on Monday, hundreds of Jewish settlers who approached the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem withdrew from the area after encountering a large group of Palestinian youths, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

This came after the loudspeakers of a mosque in the nearby Isaiah neighbourhood called on Palestinians to march to Sheikh Jarrah, where tensions have been rising due to conflicts between the Israeli police and Palestinian residents who were forcibly evicted from their homes.

Following the call from the mosque, Palestinians hailing from several areas of occupied Jerusalem flooded the neighbourhood on foot or by car, prompting the illegal settlers to retreat.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

Israeli soldiers were seen throwing stun grenades at women inside Al Aqsa Mosque as they stormed the third holiest site for Muslims to disperse Palestinians pic.twitter.com/GRLAjmrJQ0 — TRT World (@trtworld) May 10, 2021

Religious war against Palestinians

Israel was waging a "religious war against Palestinian worshipers" in the occupied city of Jerusalem, Hamas said.

"What is happening inside the Al Aqsa Mosque at the time of storming and assaulting worshippers is proof of the brutality of the Zionist occupation," Muhammad Hamadeh, the movement's spokesperson for the city of Jerusalem, said.

He called on the Palestinians to "remain steadfast and prevent settlers from entering Al Aqsa."

The Hamas spokesperson held Israel responsible for its "incursion into the Al Aqsa Mosque," saying, "The occupation will pay a heavy price."

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, accused "Israeli occupation forces" of conducting a "brutal raid" at Al Aqsa.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies