Fast News

The armed group said its commander Bahaa Abu al Atta and his wife were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, while the home of senior member Akram al Ajouri was targeted in Damascus, killing one of his sons.

A rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel by the Islamic Jihad militant group on November 12, 2019. (Reuters)

Israel killed two senior Islamic Jihad members in Gaza and Syria's Damascus early on Tuesday in a rare targeted killing that threatened to unleash a fierce round of cross-border violence with the group.

The group said commander Bahaa Abu al Atta and his wife were killed in an airstrike in Gaza and their children were wounded, while the home of senior Islamic Jihad member Akram al Ajouri was targeted in Damascus, killing one of his sons.

Air raid sirens wailed throughout southern and central Israel as Islamic Jihad responded with heavy rocket fire.

The airstrike that killed Abu al Atta came days after the appointment of hardline politician Naftali Bennett as Israel's new defence minister.

Bennett has long advocated tougher action against Palestinian militants.

Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the operation had been planned long ago.

Conricus called Abu al-Atta "ticking time bomb", saying he had been responsible for a number of recent rocket attacks on southern Israel and claiming that he was actively planning new attacks.

"We essentially over the last week have been waiting for the opportune moment to conduct this surgical strike," the spokesman said.

Gaza's Health Ministry said a man and a woman were killed in an airstrike at a house and two other people were wounded.

The armed group said Abu el Atta, 42, was undergoing "a heroic act" when he was assassinated.

It did not elaborate, but vowed revenge.

Minutes after the group confirmed the death, barrages of rockets could be heard fired toward Israel.

Air raid sirens continued to go off throughout the morning as far away as Holon and Rishon LeZion, two suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, Syrian regime media earlier reported that the attack in Damascus killed at least two people and wounded six during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

An Islamic Jihad member confirmed it was the same incident in which the home of its top official, Akram al Ajouri, was struck.

In a statement, Islamic Jihad blamed the attack on "the Zionist criminal enemy".

Israel on Tuesday also shut down crossing points into Gaza and reduced the permissible fishing area off the territory's coast to 6 nautical miles in anticipation of a looming confrontation.

In Israel, schools were canceled in communities and towns along the Gaza Strip's boundary and all the way to Tel Aviv, about 90 kilometres north of Gaza.

Islamic Jihad is an Iranian-backed armed group that often carries out attacks independent of Hamas, the political party that controls Gaza.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies