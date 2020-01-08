Fast News

Tehran says it has targeted American defense installations in response to the killing of the top Iranian general Qasem Solemani.

This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AP)

US reports few, if any, casualties in Iran strike

A US official says there were very few, if any, casualties from Tuesday night's Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in advance of a Pentagon briefing.

The official says 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. One struck a base in Erbil in Iraq's KRG. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.

The official says the bases are still being searched for casualties.

FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban US carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Intense military jet activity over Iraq capital

Military jets could be heard flying over the Iraqi capital, hours after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops are located.

AFP's correspondents saw jets cutting through the clouds over Baghdad but could not immediately identify the planes.

Mike Pence briefs Congress on Iranian strikes

Vice President Mike Pence has briefed top Democrats in Congress on the Iranian strikes on installations in Iraq holding US forces.

Aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer both confirmed the lawmakers spoke with the vice president by telephone Tuesday.

US confirms Iran missiles targeting Iraq sites

The Pentagon said it was still "working on initial battle damage assessments" after "Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq."

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Erbil," the Pentagon said.

There were no immediate reports on casualties but the Pentagon said it had been ready, after days of steadily mounting tension and exchanges of threats of war.

"These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region," a spokesman said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirm rocket attack on US forces in Iraq

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed on Wednesday that it fired rockets at a US air base in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement.

The statement also warned regional allies of the US that they will be attacked if their countries are used for targeting Iran.

Iran launches large attack on US-led forces in Iraq, Pentagon says

Iran has launched an attack on US-led forces in Iraq, the US military said on Tuesday, adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in statement, adding that the bases targeted were at Al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.

Iran's IRGC targeted Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base - Iranian news agency Mehr

The IRGC said it targeted Iraq's Ain Al-Asad air base in west Iraq, according to Mehr, the Iranian news agency.

Attacks underway on multiple locations in Iraq -US official

The US believes there have been potentially multiple attacks on locations in Iraq, including the al Asad airbase that hosts US forces, a US official told Reuters on Tuesday, without providing additional information.

It was unclear what other sites may have been attacked.

Another US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed to Reuters earlier that a rocket attack had taken place against al Asad airbase, but did not confirm other sites.

US President "monitoring the situation closely"

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on reports of an attack on US facilities in Iraq and is monitoring the situation, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Iran state TV: Tehran fires at Iraqi base housing US troops

Iran state TV says Tehran has launched “tens” of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq’s Ain Assad air base housing US troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general.

State TV described it early Wednesday as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Revolutionary Guard Generaş Qassem Soleimani.

US forces could not be immediately reached for comment.

