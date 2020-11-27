Fast News

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been reportedly killed in an attack outside Tehran, Fars semi-state news agency says, with conflicting reports of him being critically wounded and alive circulating on other major media accounts.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh led Iran's so-called "Amad," or "Hope" programme. ()

Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been "assassinated" in an attack outside the capital Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Shortly before, several Iranian news outlets including state broadcaster IRIB said a nuclear and missile scientist had been assassinated in an attack.

But there was no official confirmation of the death, and Tehran's nuclear energy body said there had been no incident involving a nuclear scientist.

Fars news agency, believed to be close to the country's Revolutionary Guards, said the attack happened in Absard, a small city just east of the capital, Tehran.

It said witnesses heard the sound of an explosion and then machine gunfire. The attack targeted a car that Fakhrizadeh was in, the agency said.

State television on its website later published a photograph of security forces blocking off the road.

Tasnim news agency said the "terrorists bombed a car before shooting at Mr Fakhrizadeh's car" in eastern Damavand county.

Israel declined to immediately comment on the killing.

No claim for attack

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Iranian media all noted the interest that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had previously shown in Fakhrizadeh.

Hossein Salami, chief commander of the paramilitary Guards, appeared to acknowledge the attack on Fakhrizadeh.

"Assassinating nuclear scientists is the most violent confrontation to prevent us from reaching modern science," Salami tweeted.

Hossein Dehghan, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader and a presidential candidate in Iran's 2021 election, issued a warning on Twitter.

"In the last days of their gambling ally's political life, the Zionists seek to intensify and increase pressure on Iran to wage a full-blown war," Dehghan wrote, appearing to refer to US President Donald Trump.

"We will descend like lightning on the killers of this oppressed martyr and we will make them regret their actions!"

Headed AMAD plan?

Fakhrizadeh is thought to have headed what the UN nuclear watchdog and US intelligence services believe was a coordinated nuclear weapons programme in Iran shelved in 2003.

He has the rare distinction of being the only Iranian scientist named in the International Atomic Energy Agency's 2015 "final assessment" of open questions about Iran's nuclear programme and whether it was aimed at developing a nuclear bomb.

The IAEA's report said that he oversaw activities "in support of a possible military dimension to (Iran's) nuclear programme" within the so-called AMAD Plan.

Israeli claims

Israel has also described the AMAD Plan as Iran's secret nuclear weapons programme, and says it seized a large chunk of an Iranian nuclear "archive" detailing its work.

"Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a 2018 speech revealing details from the archive, naming Fakhrizadeh as AMAD's chief.

Netanyahu said that after AMAD was shut down Fakhrizadeh continued working at an organisation within Iran's Defence Ministry on "special projects".

Tehran long has maintained its nuclear programme is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that "Amad" programme ended in the early 2000s. Its inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies