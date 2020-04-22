Fast News

The Guard said the two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran’s Central Desert, without elaborating.

FILE IMAGE: This picture released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry in July 27, 2017, claims to show the launching of Simorgh satellite-carrying rocket in an undisclosed location, Iran. (AP)

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the US.

The Guard made the announcement on Wednesday morning on its official website.

It called the launch “a great achievement.”

The launch comes amid tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal and after a US drone strike killed Guard General Qassem Soleimani in January.

Iran has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent months.

