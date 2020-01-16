Fast News

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani said, adding the government was still working to prevent military confrontation.

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks before the heads of banks in Tehran, Iran on January 16, 2020. (Office of the Iranian Presidency / AP)

Iran's president said on Thursday dialogue with the world remained "possible" despite high tensions with US, and stressed that Tehran was working daily "to prevent military confrontation or war".

Iran attacked US military targets in Iraq on January 8 to retaliate against Washington's targeted killing of a key Iranian general five days earlier in Baghdad, at a time when both are also locked in a bitter dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.

"The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech, adding that dialogue with the international community was difficult but remained "possible".

Nuclear enrichment higher than before 2015 deal

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Rouhani said.

"We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reached ... pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress," Rouhani said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions, which have crippled the country's economy.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies