"Guarantees in the political, legal and economic spheres, including that Washington will not withdraw from the deal again," are necessary to Tehran for the future of the nuclear deal.

The sanctions have been waived by the US as an essential step toward reviving the 2015 deal. (Reuters Archive)

US steps on lifting sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear programme have been "good but not enough" for Iran, as the country expects Washington to provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

The announcement came from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday after Washington restored the waivers to allow international nuclear cooperation projects on Friday.

"The lifting of some sanctions can in itself translate into good faith ... While what is on paper is good, but it’s not enough," Amirabdollahian said.

“We demand guarantees in the political, legal and economic spheres. Certain agreements have already been reached,” he added.

The US on Friday said it was waiving sanctions in a technical step necessary to return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as talks on reviving the deal enter the final stretch in Vienna.

The waiver allows other countries and companies to participate in Iran's civilian nuclear programme without triggering US sanctions on them, in the name of promoting safety and non-proliferation.

'Tangible guarantees'

Amirabdollahian reiterated that one of the "main issues" in the JCPOA talks is obtaining guarantees that the US will not withdraw from the 2015 deal again.

Former president Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to begin pulling back from its commitments under the deal.

US President Joe Biden moved quickly to seek a return to the agreement after he succeeded Trump a year ago.

The US and Iran have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact with major powers which lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

The Vienna negotiations, which include Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, are at a stage where the sides have to make important "political decisions", parties to the negotiations said.

"Our negotiating team in the Vienna talks is seriously pursuing obtaining tangible guarantees from the West to fulfil their commitments," Amirabdollahian said.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said: "Naturally, Tehran is carefully considering any action that is in the right direction of fulfilling the obligations of the JCPOA", local media reported.

