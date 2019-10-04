Fast News

Iraqi security forces fired directly at the protesters on Friday as protesters gathered in Baghdad for the fourth day of demonstrations against government corruption, unemployment and poor public services.

The security forces fired directly at the protesters, not in the air, an AFP correspondent said. There was no immediate word on any casualties.

In escalating protests since Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators have clashed with riot police and troops in the capital and cities across the south, leaving at least 44 people dead, two of them police officers.

A man inspects damages in an office of Iraq's Hezbollah party in the central Iraqi city of Najaf after protesters set it on fire during demonstrations against state corruption, failing public services, and unemployment, on October 3, 2019. (AFP)

The unrest, fuelled by popular rage over poor living standards and corruption, is the first major challenge for Abdul Mahdi, who took office last year backed by Shia parties that have dominated Iraq since the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein.

It also comes on the eve of the Arbaeen Shia pilgrimage, when as many as 20 million worshippers are expected to journey for days on foot across southern Iraq in the world's biggest annual gathering, ten times the size of the Mecca Hajj.

The Iraqi capital was mostly quiet ahead of Muslim Friday prayers. An ongoing curfew, defied by thousands of demonstrators on Thursday, saw army and special forces deploy around central squares and streets.

Iraqis expect large protests to erupt later in the day, absent a meaningful response from politicians they accuse of holding back Iraq's recovery from years of conflict through corruption and neglect.

Tensions have been exacerbated by a near-total internet blackout as authorities seek to prevent protesters from communicating with each other or posting footage of the chaotic demonstrations.

In Abdul Mahdi's first public address since the protests began, the embattled premier made a televised speech early on Friday as heavy gunfire rang out across Baghdad.

He said the turmoil could lead to "the destruction of the state, the entire state", but refrained from directly responding to the protesters' demands.

Instead, he defended his government's record over its first year in office and pledged a monthly stipend for families in need, while asking for time to implement a reform agenda promised last year.

Other leaders have been more supportive of the protesters, with President Barham Saleh urging the security forces to respect their right to peacefully demonstrate.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies