Demonstrators and one police officer killed in southern city of Nasiriyah, health official says, raising death toll in violent protests across Iraq this week over unemployment and corruption.

A police officer and another protester were killed on Wednesday night in southern Iraq, a health official said, bringing the death toll in two days of violent protests to seven.

Both were shot dead in the city of Nasiriyah but it was unclear who fired at them, regional health chief Abdulhussein al Jaberi said.

Earlier, two demonstrators were shot dead in Nasiriyah, a health official said.

Al Jaberi, the health chief for Dhi Qar province, told AFP news agency that another five protesters and 11 security force members were wounded in the latest clashes.

For a second day, angry crowds had gathered across Iraqi cities to protest unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in a rare leaderless movement.

On Tuesday, security forces in Baghdad confronted crowds with water cannons, tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire, leaving two dead and more than 200 wounded.

Demonstrations in Nasiriyah on Tuesday also left one dead.

President calls for calm

The violence prompted frantic calls for calm from Iraq's president and the United Nations, but protesters descended into the streets again on Wednesday.

In addition to Baghdad and Nasiriyah, crowds also gathered in the holy city of Najaf and the flashpoint southern city of Basra, which was rocked by protests last year.

Oil-rich Iraq has suffered for decades, from rule by Saddam Hussein including years subject to UN sanctions, to the 2003 US invasion and civil war it unleashed, and then the battle against Daesh, which was declared won in 2017.

Corruption is widespread and basic services like power and water are lacking.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies