Iraq PM Mahdi asks Washington to prepare a plan to pull its troops out, a week after a US drone struck Baghdad, taking out Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al Muhandis.

Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed at bases across Iraq to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State group. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, January 10

Prepare for troop withdrawal – Iraq PM asks US

Iraq's caretaker premier Adil Abdul Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office said on Friday.

In a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abdul Mahdi "requested that delegates be sent to Iraq to set the mechanisms to implement parliament's decision for the secure withdrawal of (foreign) forces from Iraq."

Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed at bases across Iraq to support local troops preventing a resurgence of Daesh.

They make up the bulk of a broader US-led coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help combat militants. Their deployment was based on an executive-to-executive agreement, never ratified by Iraq's parliament.

But on Sunday, Iraq's parliament voted in favour of rescinding that invitation and ousting all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi lawmakers had been infuriated by a US drone strike on Baghdad a week ago that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani and top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, among others.

Days later, Iran fired a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases used by the US and other coalition troops, causing damage but no casualties, according to officials.

Top cleric slams US-Iran confrontation on Iraqi soil

Iraq's top cleric condemned the mutual US and Iranian attacks on Iraqi soil and warned of deteriorating security in the country and the wider region as a result of Washington's standoff with Tehran.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani said the attacks were a violation of sovereignty and that no foreign powers should be allowed to decide Iraq's fate.

Sistani delivered his message through a representative who spoke at Friday prayer in the holy city of Karbala.

"The use of over-the-top methods by different sides which possess power and influence ... will only entrench the crisis and prevent a solution," the representative said.

"The latest dangerous aggressive acts, which are repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty, are a part of the deteriorating situation" in the region, he said.

EU to meet on Iran-US conflict

In Brussels, EU foreign ministers joined by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, were meeting on Friday to find ways to push the US and Iran away from open conflict.

"Iran's desire to prevent the crisis from escalating has bought us some time, it has the effect of cooling this down just a little," a senior EU diplomat said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies