The deadly incident happened as spectators gathered to attend the final match in Basra city in the country's first international football event held in four decades.

It is the first time Iraq hosts the regional competition since 1979. (AFP)

At least one person has been killed and dozens injured in a stampede outside a football stadium in Iraq, hours before the Gulf Cup final, medical and security sources said.

The Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium are in critical condition.

Iraq has welcomed football teams from across the region for the Gulf Cup, ending nearly three decades of repeated bans on international matches in the country.

It is the first time Iraq hosts the regional competition since 1979, the same year Saddam Hussein seized power in Baghdad.

The tournament brings together eight teams.

More than 10,000 foreign fans had arrived on January 6 for the opening match in the city, located a short distance from Iraq's borders with Kuwait and Iran, an official from Basra's provincial government said.

The tournament faced several incidents, including chaos inside the VIP section during which a Kuwaiti prince was not able to attend the opening match earlier this month.

Source: AFP