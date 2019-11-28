Fast News

Security forces opened fire on protesters who had gathered on a bridge before dawn, also injuring dozens.

In this November 27, 2019 photo, Iraqi demonstrators carry a wounded comrade during clashes with security forces in the capital Baghdad amid ongoing anti-government protests. (AFP)

Officials in Iraq's southern Nasiriyah announced they were imposing a citywide curfew on Thursday after at least 14 people were shot dead in a crackdown on anti-government rallies.

Security forces were deployed around the edges of the city, searching all cars and people trying to enter. Authorities set up joint military-civilian "crisis cells" to stem unrest after demonstrators burned an Iranian consulate.

Security forces opened fire on protesters who had gathered on a bridge before dawn, medical sources said.

Businesses and government offices were closed in the city, state media reported.

Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has promised electoral and anti-corruption reform but barely begun delivering while security forces have shot dead hundreds of mostly peaceful demonstrators in the streets of Baghdad and southern cities.

The protests, which began in Baghdad on October 1 and have spread through southern cities, are the most complex challenge facing the Shia-dominated ruling class that has controlled state institutions and patronage networks since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled long-time Sunni ruler Saddam Hussein.

This map of Iraq shows the cities where violence erupted after anti-government protests started across the country on October 1. (TRTWorld)

The torching of the Iranian consulate in Najaf escalated violence in Iraq after weeks of mass demonstrations that aim to bring down a government seen as endemically corrupt and backed by Tehran.

It was the strongest expression yet of the anti-Iranian sentiment of Iraqi demonstrators, who have taken to the streets for weeks in Baghdad and the Shia Muslim-majority south. Hundreds have been killed by Iraqi security forces.

Protesters are mostly unemployed Shia youth who demand the departure of Iraq's entire political elite.

Security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against mostly unarmed protesters. Some demonstrators have lobbed petrol bombs and bricks and fired slingshots at police.

The violence has killed more than 350 people, according to police and medics.

