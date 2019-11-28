Fast News

The death toll in southern Iraq's Nasiriyah has risen to at 22 people medics said, while another four protesters were shot dead in the capital Baghdad.

A wounded protester is carried to receive first aid during clashes with security forces on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq. November 28, 2019. (AP)

Security forces in Iraq shot dead at least 26 protesters and wounded more than 200 others in a 24-hour period amid spiralling violence in the capital and the country's south, as Iran condemned the burning of its consulate in Najaf.

In the oil-rich province of Nasiriyah, at least 22 protesters were killed overnight and more than 100 wounded by security forces who fired live ammunition to disperse them from a key bridge, security and medical officials said on Thursday.

Demonstrators had been blocking Nasr Bridge leading to the city centre for several days. Security forces moved in late Wednesday to open the main thoroughfare.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Baghdad's bridges

Security forces on Thursday fired live ammunition, killing four protesters and wounding 22 on the strategic Ahrar Bridge in Baghdad, security and medical officials said. Protesters attempted to cross Ahrar Bridge leading nearby to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government.

Protesters are occupying parts of three bridges – Jumhuriya, Sinak, and Ahrar – all leading to the fortified area.

The violence erupted after the Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi dispatched military commanders to "restore order" in the protest-hit south, hours after demonstrators torched Tehran's consulate in the shrine city of Najaf.

The Iraqi PM sacked a new commander after the killings, the state TV reported on Thursday evening.

This map of Iraq shows the cities where violence erupted after anti-government protests started across the country on October 1. (TRTWorld)

Iranian consulate targeted in Najaf

In Najaf, a city of ancient pilgrimage shrines that serves as the seat of Iraq's powerful Shia clergy, the Iranian consulate was reduced to a charred ruin after it was stormed overnight.

Protesters accused the Iraqi authorities of turning against their own people to defend Iran.

"All the riot police in Najaf and the security forces started shooting at us as if we were burning Iraq as a whole," a protester who witnessed the burning of the consulate said, asking that he not be identified.

Another protester, Ali, described the attack on the consulate as "a brave act and a reaction from the Iraqi people. We don't want the Iranians."

But he predicted more violence: "There will be revenge from Iran, I'm sure. They're still here and the security forces are going to keep shooting at us."

The Iranian staff was not harmed and escaped out the back door.

Anti-government protests have gripped Iraq since October 1, when thousands took to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shia south. The largely leaderless movement accuses the government of being hopelessly corrupt and has also decried Iran's growing influence in Iraqi state affairs.

At least 350 people have been killed by security forces, which routinely used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse crowds, sometimes shooting protesters directly with gas canisters, causing several fatalities.

TV channels suspended

The US Embassy denounced a recent decision by Iraq's media regulator to suspend nine television channels, calling for the Communications and Media Commission to reverse its decision. Thursday's statement from the US Embassy in Baghdad also condemned attacks and harassment against journalists.

Meanwhile, Tehran called for a "responsible, strong and effective" response from Iraqi leadership to the consulate incident.

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the torching of the consulate, saying it was perpetrated by "people outside of the genuine protesters" in a statement, adding that the purpose had been to harm bilateral relations between the countries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies