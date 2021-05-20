Fast News

Israeli media said that Israeli Security Cabinet has approved ceasefire to end 11-day military offensive in besieged Gaza and occupied West Bank.

(TRTWorld)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet has approved a ceasefire to halt an 11-day military offensive in besieged Gaza, according to Israeli media.

The decision came after heavy US pressure to halt the offensive. Multiple reports said the ceasefire was to go into effect at 2 am, just over three hours after the decision.

Netanyahu's office could not immediately confirm the reports.

Since Israeli aggression started on May 10, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on besieged Gaza.

At least 232 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestine health officials, while 12 people in Israel have died.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies