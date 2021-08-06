Fast News

Smoke rises as seen from Ibl al Saqi village in southern Lebanon, August 6, 2021. (AP)

Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah says it has fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

In a statement on Friday, the designated terrorist group says it it fired near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with dozens of rockets.

It did not provide any further details.

Most of the rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome system, its military said in a statement, and the rest fell in open areas.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

In a statement, Israel said it sounded sirens before noon in the Golan Heights and Upper Galilee near the Lebanese border.

Tension at a politically sensitive time

Hezbollah has stockpiled thousands of rockets in the south of Lebanon, according to reports.

The rocket attack comes after several days of fire over the border, including rare Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah positions.

Overnight air strikes were a marked escalation at a politically sensitive time.

Israel’s new eight-party governing coalition is trying to keep peace under a fragile cease-fire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas party rulers in Gaza in May.

