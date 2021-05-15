Fast News

Israeli warplanes kill eight children and two women of single extended family in Shati refugee camp. Separately, Israel bombs building housing The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments in Gaza City.

Mourners react next to bodies of Palestinians who were killed by Israel, during their funeral at the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City on May 15, 2021. (Reuters)

An Israeli air strike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets hours after another Israeli air raid on a densely populated refugee camp killed at least 10 Palestinians from an extended family, mostly children.

The owner of the building had been warned on Saturday in advance by the Israeli military of an impending missile strike, a Reuters news agency reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

The strike brought the entire 12-story building down, collapsing with a gigantic cloud of dust.

There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted.

Israel "destroyed Jala Tower in the Gaza Strip, which contains the Al Jazeera office and other international press offices," Al Jazeera said in a tweet, with an AP journalist saying the army had warned the tower's owner ahead of the strike.

Al Jazeera also broadcast the air strikes live as the building collapsed.

"This channel will not be silence. Al Jazeera will not be silenced," an on-air anchorwoman said, her voice thick with emotion. "We can guarantee you that right now."

Israeli military spokesperson confirmed it struck media building in Gaza, claiming it contained "Hamas military intelligence".

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said: "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organisations in Gaza."

"They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit.

We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the US State Department to try to learn more."

"The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today," Pruitt said.

10 members of family killed

Earlier on Saturday, ten members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli air strike on the western Gaza, according to medics in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The eight children and two women were killed when a three-storey building in Shati refugee camp collapsed following an Israeli strike, medical sources said.

Israeli warplanes struck multiple targets in Gaza overnight, while Palestinian resistance groups fired some 200 rockets at southern Israel, around 30 of which fell short, hitting the ground inside Gaza, the Israeli military said.

Speaking outside Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the father of four of the children, Muhammad al Hadidi, said he wanted "the unjust world to see these crimes".

"They were safe in their homes, they did not carry weapons, they did not fire rockets," he said of his children, who were killed "wearing their clothes for Eid al Fitr", the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

Both Hadidi and Mohammad Abu Hattab, his brother-in-law and host, were away from Hattab's home when it collapsed.

The Abu Hattabs' five-month-old baby also survived.

'War crime in its own right'

A spokesman for Hamas that governs Gaza declared the deadly air strike "a war crime in its own right."

The overall death toll in Gaza since Monday now stands at 139, 39 of them children. Around 950 people have been wounded.

On Monday, Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem in response to a bloody Israeli police action at the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, prompting Israel to begin air strikes.

More than 2,300 rockets have been fired at Israel since then, killing nine people, including a child and a soldier, Israeli officials say. More than 560 people have been wounded.

Hamas relies on homemade rockets in stark comparison to the Israeli military armed with a $16.6 billion spending budget.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies