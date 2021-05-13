Fast News

The attack came after Israel said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the enclave.

Smoke and flame rise after Israeli air strikes hit Gaza on May 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Israeli troops have entered Gaza after its air strikes on the enclave killed 109 people, including 28 children, 15 women, and injured 621 people.

"Israeli planes and troops on the ground are carrying out an attack in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a brief message.

Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus confirmed that Israeli soldiers had entered the enclave.

Visiting a rocket defence battery, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops to be prepared for an extended campaign against Hamas. “It will take more time, but ... we will achieve our goal – to restore peace to the state of Israel,” he said.

The fourth day of heavy bombardments coincided with the start of Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, and saw the faithful pray at mosques and amid the rubble of Gaza's collapsed buildings.

Violence across Israel

Coinciding with Israel's assault on Gaza, violence is surging in areas where Palestinians and Jews reside.

On Wednesday night, Israeli far-right groups took to the streets across the country, clashing with security forces and assaulting Palestinians.

Police said they had responded to violent incidents in multiple towns, including Lod, Acre and Haifa.

Israeli television on Wednesday aired footage of a far-right mob beating a man they believed to be a Palestinian until he lay unconscious on his back in a street in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

Another video from the city showed dozens of right-wing Jews were rioting on Wednesday in Bat Yam, attacking and vandalising Palestinian businesses.

In the northern city of Acre, a Jewish man aged around 30 suffered a head injury on Wednesday after being pelted with rocks by Palestinian protesters, while Jewish protesters marched in the city, chanting “Death to Arabs.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Wednesday the country was gripped by civil war and urged citizens to “stop this madness."

Speaking on a late night television interview on Wednesday, Rivlin called on Israeli citizens not to "go crazy" while Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered a "massive reinforcement" to suppress the internal unrest.

Israeli missile defences intercept 90 percent of rockets

The Israeli military says more than 1,600 rockets have been fired since Monday, with 400 falling short and landing inside Gaza. Israel's missile defences have intercepted 90 percent of the rockets. Israeli air strikes have struck around 600 targets inside Gaza, the military said.

Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells.

In another potential escalation, at least three rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel, an attack that threatened to open a new front in the fighting.

The artillery and tank shells that began falling into Gaza in the evening forced scores of families to flee their homes, Palestinian witnesses said.

The use of artillery fire in Israel’s four-day-old offensive raised the civilian casualties.

World leaders urge deescalation

Due to the rising violence, flights have been canceled or diverted away from the country’s main airport.

Many world leaders have condemned the violence and urged restraint, and a visit by Egyptian security officials was a significant development in international efforts to bring about a ceasefire; such efforts have been key to ending past rounds of fighting.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with UN chief Antonio Guterres, where Moscow said it was stated that the "primary task" was "to stop violent actions on both sides."

The UN Security Council, which has held two closed-door video conferences since Monday, was due to meet Sunday to discuss the crisis.

But diplomats said that close Israeli ally Washington had blocked the urgent meeting.

Flashpoints

Israel's attacks on Gaza follow weeks of violence against Palestinians amid spiking tensions in Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

The Israeli police deployed heavy-handed tactics against Palestinian worshippers in and around Al Aqsa Mosque in the last week, on the compound revered by Jews as Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Another flashpoint in recent days has been a court case that could end with Palestinian families evicted from occupied East Jerusalem homes in Sheikh Jarrah claimed by Jewish settlers.

If the court rules for the settlers, Palestinians living in the neighbourhood would be displaced for a second time, the first when they were moved into Sheikh Jarrah as refugees by Jordan in the 1950s.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies