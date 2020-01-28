Fast News

Israeli military says it's reinforcing Jordan Valley of occupied West Bank with infantry troops, as US President Trump prepares to unveil controversial "deal of the century" Middle East plan.

A Palestinian woman gestures outside her family tent in Jordan Valley in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on January 26, 2020. (Reuters)

The Israeli army said on Tuesday it was beefing up forces in the Jordan Valley, a swathe of the occupied West Bank expected to feature in US President Donald Trump's long-awaited Mideast plan touted as "Deal of Century".

Following the ongoing situation assessment conducted in the IDF (Israel Defence Forces), it has been decided to reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops," the military said in a statement.

Trump was due to release his plan, years in the works, at the White House later on Tuesday together with his close ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Instead of a delusional “Deal of the Century”—which will be D.O.A.—self-described "champions of democracy” would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir:



A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians—Muslim, Jew or Christian—decide their future. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 27, 2020

“The ‘Deal of the Century’ is the Opportunity of the Century!”



- @IsraeliPM Netanyahu on the Middle East Peace Plan being released @WhiteHouse tomorrow and the prospect of peace. pic.twitter.com/6p5HUIFihr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 27, 2020

My heart is bleeding heavily for what happens to my country, this is really so painful, the American administration will announce the deal of the century tomorrow, without taking into consideration the situation of the Palestinians who living under Racial occupation. — Walid Mahmoud (@WalidMahmodRouk) January 27, 2020

Palestinians reject plan

The Palestinians, who accuse Trump of pro-Israel bias, were not taking part in the Washington event and have rejected the plan and any US role as peacemaker.

While details of the US proposal remain secret, it may seek to give Israel the green light to illegally annex the Jordan Valley, a strategic area along the border with Jordan that constitutes around 30 percent of the occupied West Bank.

During a tour of the valley on Monday, Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said they were taking steps towards the move –– a central election promise of right-winger Netanyahu.

"As an interior minister, I'd like to tell you, we've started to prepare for an annexation –– we are getting the paperwork ready," Deri said.

Palestinians were planning protests in the West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During election campaigns last year, Netanyahu said he intends to annex West Bank settlements, and much of the Jordan Valley if elected.

Later, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo effectively backed Israel's claimed right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning the four-decade-old US position that they were inconsistent with international law.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies