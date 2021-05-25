Fast News

The UN says there's no clarity over what aid is allowed into Gaza as Israel continues to halt trucks from entering the enclave.

Ambulances and an aid convoy's trucks loaded with supplies are seen at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza Strip on May 23, 2021. (The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters)

Much needed humanitarian aid for Gaza is being stalled at its border crossings controlled by Israel despite a ceasefire holding.

After 11 days of relentless Israeli bombing of the enclave from land, air and sea, Gaza is struggling to pick up the pieces.

Mass shortages of food and medical supplies have been reported after the attack.

The enclave is desperate for much-needed aid to enter.

Over the weekend, a few trucks delivered some aid before Israel closed the border crossings again.

Late on Monday, the Israeli defence ministry body in charge of crossings said it would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday.

However, The UN says there's a lack of clarity on the kind of goods that can cross over.

Hundreds of trucks are still waiting at various crossings to take aid into the enclave.

As some have asked, here are groups whose work in Gaza and other parts of Palestine that I personally support. Aid is vital in times of crisis, even as we work to end apartheid.https://t.co/WbPAJvGLFohttps://t.co/WOkjUzjg6Nhttps://t.co/1dSkpZ83VIhttps://t.co/S3I8CA58UV — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) May 24, 2021

Blinken arrives

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, seeking to bolster calm in the region.

Blinken was also due to visit Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Cairo and Amman, with the US harbouring "every hope and expectation" the ceasefire would continue to hold, a senior State Department official said.

"Our primary focus is on maintaining the ceasefire, getting the assistance to the people who need it," said the official, who spoke on Monday on the condition of anonymity. Egypt brokered the truce, in coordination with the United States.

Blinken, due to remain in the region through Thursday, planned to meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Let us hope that the ceasefire in Gaza holds. But that's not enough. Our job now is to support desperately needed humanitarian and reconstruction aid to Gaza’s people, and find a way to finally bring peace to the region. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 20, 2021

Palestinian boy wounded

A 16-year-old Palestinian youth was shot on Monday by occupying forces in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli soldiers opened fire on the boy as he was passing near an illegally occupied settlement west of Ramallah.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, witnesses said the boy had been wounded in the shoulder and was transferred to the Palestinian Medical Center in Ramallah by first aid teams affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Health officials also noted that he underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Human rights organisations accuse Israel of carrying out extrajudicial executions against Palestinians while Israeli forces continue their violations against Palestinians for allegedly attempting "knife attacks" or "crushing with a vehicle.”

READ MORE: Gaza rising from the ashes: The cycle of construction and destruction

Tensions escalated across other Palestinian territories over an Israeli court verdict to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem in favour of settlement groups.

The situation flared up after Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque and assaulted worshippers inside.

The tension spread to the Gaza, with Israel launching airstrikes that killed at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, and injured more than 1,900 others.

Health authorities in the West Bank have separately confirmed 31 killed in that region, totaling 279 across all Palestinian territories.

Twelve Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza. The fighting, the fiercest in years, came to a halt on Friday under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies