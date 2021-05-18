Fast News

Israeli war planes targeted critical infrastructure, homes and hospitals in Gaza on the ninth day of a brutal assault.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza on May 18, 2021. (Reuters)

Israeli is targeting hospitals in the besieged Gaza and have also attacked the Health Ministry building on the ninth day of a brutal assault.

Palestine's Health Ministry says the death toll has now reached 212 and includes 61 children, 35 women, and 16 elderly people, while 1,400 people have been left injured.

Al Rimal Hospital and the administrative building of the ministry were severely damaged after they were targeted by Israel, the Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday.

The statement said that some officers in the ministry building in the Rimal neighbourhood were also injured.

Israeli missile attacks on the Ghazi Al Shawwa building in the Rimal neighbourhood killed two people including a child and injured 10 others, including health ministry officials.

The Israeli military has staged air strikes across Gaza since May 10, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction across the seaside territory.

Gaza is now facing critical shortages of food, medical supplies and fuel, with the UN and other NGOs asking for urgent support to provide much needed aid.

Biden backs ceasefire, short of demanding a truce

Tuesday's emergency UNSC session, the fourth since the conflict escalated, was called after the United States, a key Israel ally, blocked the adoption of a joint statement calling for a halt to the violence for the third time in a week on Monday.

US President Joe Biden, having resisted joining other world leaders and much of his own Democratic party in calling for an immediate end to hostilities, told Netanyahu on Monday night he backs a ceasefire, but stopped short of demanding a truce.

Biden's comments on a ceasefire were open-ended, and similar to previous administration statements of support in principle for a cease-fire.

That's in contrast to demands from dozens of Democratic lawmakers and others for an immediate halt by both sides.

But the readout of the call to the Israeli leader showed increased White House concern about the air and rocket attacks, including Israeli airstrikes aimed at weakening Hamas, while sticking to forceful support for Israel.

The US leader “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” the White House said in its readout.

Netanyahu told Israeli security officials late on Monday that Israel would “continue to strike targets” in Gaza “as long as necessary in order to return calm and security to all Israeli citizens.”

Israel continued its barrage of Gaza overnight, setting the dark sky ablaze over the crowded, coastal enclave as multiple strikes crashed into buildings in Gaza City shortly after midnight, AFP journalists said.

Ironically, Biden's administration on Monday also approved the potential sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

Red Crescent building hit

Hours before, strikes had knocked out the only Covid-19 testing laboratory in Gaza and damaged the office of Qatar's Red Crescent.

The rate of positive coronavirus tests in Gaza has been among the highest in the world, at 28 percent.

Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strike on the building.

The targeting of humanitarian and media institutions is a clear violation of international law, against humanitarian norms and values, the ministry said in a statement.

“Qatar calls on the international community to condemn this sinful act and to exert further efforts to put an end to Israeli’s continuous crimes in the occupied territories, and to protect civilians, journalists, medical practitioners, and humanitarian workers,” the statement added.

'Death could come at any moment'

Hospitals in the poverty-stricken territory, which has been under Israeli blockade for almost 15 years, have been overwhelmed by patients.

Gaza resident Roba Abu al Awf, 20, was bracing for a rough night. "We have nothing to do but sit at home," she said. "Death could come at any moment, the bombing is crazy and indiscriminate."

Israeli fire has cratered roads and battered crucial infrastructure, causing blackouts and leading the electricity authority on Monday to warn it only had enough fuel left to provide power for another two to three days.

The security crisis risks precipitating a humanitarian disaster, with the UN saying nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced and another 2,500 have lost their homes in the bombardments.

Rockets were also volleyed toward Israel from within the territory of its northern neighbour Lebanon, where protests against the Jewish state's Gaza campaign have been held in the border area.

The Israeli army said the six rockets did not reach its territory.

Israel is also trying to contain inter-communal violence between Jews and Palestinians in Israel, as well as unrest in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian authorities say Israeli forces have killed 20 Palestinians since May 10.

The recent tensions that started in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound, one of Islam's holiest sites, on May 7 after Israeli forces moved in on worshippers.

This followed a crackdown against protests over planned expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.



It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

