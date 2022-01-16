Fast News

Washington and Tel Aviv have reached an agreement to provide Lebanon with gas from the offshore Leviathan field through Jordan, reports Israeli media.

Lebanon is in the throes of the worst financial and economic crisis in its history that has sunk the once middle-class country into poverty. (AP)

Israel has reportedly reached an agreement with the United States to supply Lebanon with gas, as internet services across Beirut were disrupted because of diesel shortages.

An agreement was reached between Washington and Tel Aviv to provide Lebanon with Israeli gas from the offshore Leviathan field through Jordan, according to Israeli media channel, Israeli Channel 12, on Sunday.

From Jordan, gas will be transferred to Syria and onto Lebanon.

The deal was brokered by Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs, and approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the channel said.

There was no comment yet from Israeli or Lebanese authorities on the claim.

The Israeli channel said that gas line that flows from Syria to Lebanon still needs repairing before supplying gas to Beirut.

'Unbearable situation'

Internet services were disrupted in Lebanon on Sunday because of diesel shortages, according to the state provider, adding another essential service to the list of casualties of the country’s snowballing economic crisis.

Imad Kreidieh, the head of state internet provider Ogero, tweeted that starting early on Sunday a major station in west Beirut, al Mazraa, would run out of diesel and go offline.

The outage affected over 26,000 subscribers, including the country’s General Security operation rooms, he told Al-Jadeed TV.

“The situation is unbearable,” said Kreidieh. “I will not agree to continue in this post unless I have all the authorities and tools to do my job."

By midday Sunday, a resident donated diesel, allowing the station to get back online, he said.

Meanwhile, another neighbourhood in east Beirut, Achrafieh, was out of diesel and operated on batteries.

Lebanon suffers from a severe shortage of electricity supply due to insufficient fuel needed for power generation, in addition to a sharp rise in the prices of derivatives due to the collapse of the lira, and the lack of foreign exchange needed for imports.

In September last year, the energy and oil ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon agreed on a road map to supply Beirut with Egyptian gas to resolve the country’s energy crisis.

