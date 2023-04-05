Fast News

Israeli forces raid Al Qibli Prayer Hall in Al Aqsa Mosque complex after tarawih prayers, fire stun grenades and beat up Palestinian worshippers, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli troops force Palestinians out of Chain Gate as they raid Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem. (AA)

Israeli troops have stormed Al Aqsa Mosque compound for the second time, attacking Palestinian worshipers inside, hours after raiding Islam's third-holiest site that sparked global criticism.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces late on Wednesday raided the Al Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al Aqsa Mosque complex after the tarawih prayers, a special prayer during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, fired stun grenades and beat up Palestinian worshippers.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem said its medical teams inside Al Aqsa Mosque complex treated six Palestinians, two of which were transferred to hospital.

Israeli police entered the compound and tried to evacuate worshippers, using stun grenades and firing rubber bullets, Waqf staff said.

Worshippers threw objects at Israeli police, witnesses said. There was no immediate comment from police.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli troops mercilessly beat up protesters, arrested and removed more than 350 people in a police incursion at mosque, sparking a military exchange of rockets and air strikes, with fears of further escalation.

Palestinian witness Abdel Karim Ikraiem, 74, said that Israeli police armed with batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs, burst into the mosque "by force" and "beat the women and men" worshipping there.

One video widely circulated on social media showed police clubbing people on the floor inside the mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 37 people, including some after their release from custody.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir voiced "complete backing" for police and their "swift and determined" actions.

READ MORE: Al Aqsa Mosque is Türkiye's 'red line': President Erdogan

READ MORE: Air strikes hit Gaza after Israeli police raid Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli troops stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, using gas bombs and sound grenades on Palestinians as they prayed during the second week of Ramadan.



This is what worshippers experienced pic.twitter.com/OwZhWMeYxX — TRT World (@trtworld) April 5, 2023

'Al Aqsa Mosque is our red line'

The Israeli actions sparked global criticism and concern.

Türkiye denounced the Israeli violence, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying Israel had crossed a "red line".

"Trampling on the Al Aqsa Mosque is our red line," he said, adding "We will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters and protect our sanctities under all circumstances."

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres was "shocked and appalled" by images he saw of Israeli security forces beating people at the mosque, particularly because it came at a time holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims that should be a period of peace, his spokesperson said.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US was "extremely concerned by the continuing violence and we urge all sides to avoid further escalation".

Violence emanating from decades of Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands has intensified since the new government of veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took power in December, a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

So far this year, the Israeli occupation has claimed the lives of at least 91 Palestinians, 15 Israelis and one Ukrainian.

READ MORE: Israeli troops kill Palestinian man at Al Aqsa Mosque entrance

Source: TRTWorld and agencies