Thousands of Palestinians on Friday flocked to the security fence to participate in the weekly anti-occupation protests, known as the Great March of Return.

A protester runs with a pole carrying several Palestinian flags away from smoke during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 27, 2019. (AFP)

A Palestinian protester was killed and five others injured by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza Strip on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"Alaa Nizar Hamdan, 28, was martyred in Jabalia city in the northern part of the enclave," the ministry said.

The Israeli army did not comment on the specific incident but said around 5,800 Palestinian demonstrators had gathered in multiple locations along the border fence, with some throwing stones and explosive devices towards soldiers.

Palestinians have been gathering for weekly demonstrations at various points along the border since March 2018.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have died and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces at the security fence with Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of free movement in and out of Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.

Source: AA