Israeli soldiers used stun grenades, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas against Palestinians protesting the illegal occupation of their land.

Palestinians confront Israeli soldiers who stormed Huwara, in Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)

Israeli forces have injured almost 90 people in protests in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Red Crescent Society has said.

At least one Palestinian was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital on Friday while others sustained injuries from stun grenades, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas inhalation, the statement added.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning Israel's "repression", saying locals were protesting against expanding Jewish settlements and the illegal occupation of Palestinian land.

The worst clashes took place in the central West Bank town of Huwara, near the city of Nablus.

Videos posted on social media this week showed Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers taking down Palestinian flags in the town. In response, Palestinians organised a march with people waving flags, leading to confrontations with Israeli forces.

"What is happening in Huwara is a provocation by the settlers," Mohammad Abdelhameed, a Huwara council member, told Reuters news agency.

"We hang the Palestinian flag, which is a symbol of our identity and it will remain raised as long as we are on this land."

Israeli law does not outlaw Palestinian flags, but police and soldiers regularly remove them from public areas.

Hamas in Gaza has warned of another war if an annual "flag" march held by Israeli nationalists in Jerusalem's Old City passes through the Muslim quarter this Sunday.

Source: Reuters