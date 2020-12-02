Fast News

Israel edges towards its fourth election in two years after Knesset gave preliminary approval to a bill to dissolve itself amid a crisis in Prime Minister Netanyahu’s fractious coalition. Alternate PM Gantz earlier said he would back the bill.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the plenum at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on December 26, 2018. (Reuters Archive)

Israel has taken a major step toward plunging into its fourth national election in under two years as lawmakers — supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main coalition partner — passed a preliminary proposal to dissolve parliament.

The 61-54 vote came just seven months after the coalition took office in a declaration of national unity to confront the coronavirus crisis. But since then, the alliance between Netanyahu’s Likud Party and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White has been locked in infighting.

Negotiations between the two main parties are expected to continue in the coming days in a last-ditch effort to avoid the final vote.

The Blue and White party, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing partners, voted in favour of dissolving the government, accusing the prime minister of putting his own legal interests over those of the country.

Netanyahu was charged earlier this year on counts of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes and will start appearing in court for his trial next month.

The bill to dissolve parliament must now be approved in a Knesset committee and pass two more votes before Israel heads once more to elections.

READ MORE: Israel may head to another poll as Gantz supports parliament dissolution

Deep divisions

Gantz accuses the prime minister of hindering key governmental work, including the passage of a national budget, in hopes of stalling or overturning the legal proceedings against him.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose Yesh Atid party voted for new elections, accused the government of gross mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout. He said the one thing all citizens share is “the feeling that they lost control over their lives.”

The government still has not yet passed a budget for 2020, a result of the deep divisions produced by its power-sharing agreement. The lack of budget has caused severe hardships and cutbacks for Israelis at a time when unemployment is estimated at over 20 percent because of the pandemic.

Israel has gone through two nationwide lockdowns since March, and officials are already warning that rising infections could result in a return to strict restrictions that were only recently lifted.

If a budget for 2020 isn’t passed by Dececember 23, Israeli law stipulates an automatic dissolution of parliament and new elections.

Under the coalition deal, Netanyahu is to serve as prime minister until November 2021, with the job rotating to Gantz for 18 months after that.

The only way Netanyahu can hold onto his seat and get out of that agreement is if a budget doesn’t pass.

Gantz appears to have concluded that elections are inevitable and the sooner they are held, the better.

By advancing the election to early next year, he seems to be banking that Netanyahu will be punished by voters for a still-raging pandemic and struggling economy.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, would benefit by dragging out budget talks and delaying elections to later in the year in hopes that a vaccine will arrive and the economy will begin to recover.

READ MORE: Thousands attend anti-Netanyahu protests across Israel

Source: AFP