At least 22 Palestinians, including nine children, have been killed in Gaza overnight, most of them in Israeli strikes, while more than 700 were hurt in raids by Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem and across the West Bank in 24 hours.

Fire billows from Israeli air strikes in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021. (AFP)

Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip have announced the launch of Operation Al Quds Sword as tensions continued to escalate with Israel.

"As a part of operations, a military armoured vehicle belonging to the occupying forces in the northern Gaza Strip was hit and a rocket attack was carried out on Jerusalem," the Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions said in a statement.

The intensive rocket fire was launched at enemy positions around Tel Aviv and the occupied territories, it said.

"We previously warned the enemy not to insist on attacking our holy sites and our people. The enemy, however, continued its brutality, so it’s time now to pay the price,” it said.

“We have accumulated our military experience in a bid to defend our people, whom we will never abandon. Our weapon is the weapon of all our people," it noted.

“The time when the coward enemy can attack Al Aqsa [Mosque] and Al Quds without being held accountable is over.”

Israeli warplanes bombing targets in the heavily populated areas of the Gaza Strip just now.



More than 20 Palestinian civilians have been killed by Israeli warplanes in past 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/i3NI3Iav6B — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) May 11, 2021

Nine children killed

At least 22 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed in Gaza overnight, most of them in Israeli strikes. More than 700 Palestinians were injured in raids by Israeli occupation forces in Jerusalem and across the West Bank in 24 hours, including nearly 500 who were treated at hospitals.

By Tuesday morning, Hamas and other Gaza resistance fighters had fired more than 200 rockets.

In a statement issued early Tuesday, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the rocket attacks would continue until Israel stops “all scenes of terrorism and aggression in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa mosque.”

It set off air raid sirens throughout Jerusalem, and explosions could be heard in what was believed to be the first time the city had been targeted since a 2014 war.

Moments ago, Israeli police forces attacked Palestinian worshippers after night prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, once again. Several people reportedly injuries inside prayer halls. pic.twitter.com/z58bdWDhSN — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) May 10, 2021

Forced expulsions

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem since last week, when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

Gaza's main border crossings closed

Israel decided early Tuesday to close the Karem Abu Salem crossing, Gaza’s main commercial trade route, to all entries except humanitarian aid and fuel oil.

Following security consultations, the decision was taken to close the crossing between Israel and Gaza immediately until a second order is issued, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) affiliated with the Israeli Defence Ministry said in a statement.

There are concerns that the closure of Gaza’s main commercial trade route will cause serious humanitarian problems in Gaza, where more than 2 million people have been under blockade for 14 years.

Also, on Monday, Israel announced that it had closed off the Beit Hanoun border crossing in the northern Gaza Strip until further notice.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies