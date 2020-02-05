Fast News

Palestinian protesters throw stones at an Israeli checkpoint during clashes with Israeli forces in the centre of the flashpoint city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on February 4, 2020. (AFP)

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli troops during clashes in occupied West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Mohammed al Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation [forces] in the area of Bab al Zawya in Hebron," a ministry statement said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.

The first Palestinian martyr after the announcement of the deal of the century .. The boy Muhammad Salman Al-Haddad (17 years), who was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces during the clashes in the occupied city of Hebron.#NoToTrumpPlan #No4DealOfCentury pic.twitter.com/4IId7jzImw — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) February 5, 2020

Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state, according to the Israeli military.

The "fighter jets targeted Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip" including "a weapons manufacturing site," the army said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports from Gaza of casualties.

Prior to the Israeli attack, militants in Gaza launched three projectiles and a number of "explosive balloons" at southern Israel, the Israeli army claimed, with neither medics nor police reporting casualties or damage.

The Israeli claims could not be independently verified.

Trump plan

Since US President Donald Trump's announcement last week of his controversial plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, tensions have flared in the region.

Palestinians strongly reject the US plan, seen as heavily favouring Israel.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year, the regional powers have gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza.

Source: AP