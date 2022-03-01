Fast News

Abdullah Hosari, a former prisoner, was killed in Jenin camp while a second Palestinian was "critically wounded with live bullets to the head," local media report.

Israel arrests 20 people during clashes in occupied East Jerusalem, highlighting tensions during a Muslim holiday celebration. (AP)

Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank have killed a Palestinian man and critically wounded another in a raid on a refugee camp, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Israeli forces "opened fire on Jenin camp," according to a statement from the ministry early on Tuesday.

Palestinian security sources identified the man killed in Jenin Camp as Abdullah Hosari.

He was a former prisoner, Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

A second man was "critically wounded with live bullets to the head" and had been taken to hospital for treatment, Wafa said.

Last week, Israeli troops killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy whom it accused of throwing Molotov cocktails near the city of Bethlehem.

Some 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, alongside 2.9 million Palestinians, in settlements widely regarded as illegal under international law.

Source: AFP