An wounded Palestinian demonstrator gestures as he is evacuated during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel's attack on Gaza, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. (Raneen Sawafta / Reuters)

At least six Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank where forces are using live fire against protesters, leaving more than 100 Palestinians wounded.

Israeli violence on Fridays in the area is a traditional facet of the long running oppression, but the fresh attacks comes as Israel is engaged in major aggression with Palestinians in blockaded Gaza.

The officials said six Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in several locations.

"Two citizens who arrived in serious condition at Salfit hospital after being wounded by Israeli army's live fire to the chest and stomach ... are dead," the ministry said on Friday, after announcing two other deaths earlier in the day. Salfit is a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank adjacent to an Israeli settlement.

Israel's army said it "neutralised" an assailant who attempted to stab a soldier at a military post in Ofra, north of Ramallah. The man has been identified as Mohammed Rawhy Hammad.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the man's killing and that of a second man it said was shot dead by Israeli troops near Jenin city in Yaabad where Palestinians were protesting.

Rights groups have condemned past shootings of Palestinians by the Israeli military under questionable circumstances.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Friday's West Bank clashes, affecting multiple locations, had left more than 100 people wounded, including from tear gas and rubber bullets.

A Palestinian security source said that Friday's unrest was "the most intense since the second intifida," the uprising that began in 2000.

Israeli forces tear gassed Palestinian demonstrators near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Heavily armed Israeli police were in Hebron where Palestinians protested over tension in Jerusalem and Gaza violence. A handful of protesters in Hebron were carrying mere slingshots as a defence against the well-armed troops.

Tensions flared in occupied Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Israeli police deployed heavy-handed tactics against Palestinian worshippers in and around Al Aqsa Mosque in the last week of the holy month.

Another flashpoint in recent days has been a court case that could end with Palestinian families evicted from occupied East Jerusalem homes in Sheikh Jarrah claimed by Jewish settlers.

If the court rules for the settlers, Palestinians living in the neighbourhood would be displaced for a second time, the first when they were moved into Sheikh Jarrah as refugees by Jordan in the 1950s.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

Jordanians rally for Palestinians

Meanwhile, Jordanian riot police forcibly dispersed hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters trying to reach a bridge that leads to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Witnesses said police fired tear gas and shot into the air to halt about 500 young demonstrators, who broke away from the scheduled route of a march near the borders organised to protest Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

The demonstrators were within five kilometres of the King Hussein Bridge, known in Israel as the Allenby Bridge, in the Jordan Valley opposite the Palestinian city of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Witnesses said about 2,000 people took part in the protest, arranged by a mix of opposition parties and tribal groups in a kingdom where passions are running high since the escalation of violence between Palestinians and Israel.

