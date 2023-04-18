Fast News

Israeli military storms Jenin refugee camp, wounding at least seven Palestinians, says Palestine's Health Ministry.

People gather outside a ransacked building following an Israeli military incursion at Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank. (AFP)

Israeli military have wounded seven Palestinians as they stormed the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said, hours after two Israeli men were wounded by gunfire near a Jewish site in occupied East Jerusalem.

The shooting on Tuesday comes amid a period of deadly attacks and military raids across the West Bank, along with killings in Israel.

The Palestinian ministry reported six people with "minor injuries from live fire" had been taken to Jenin governmental hospital, while another person shot had been admitted to a nearby hospital following the raid in the northern West Bank city.

A statement from the Israeli military confirmed that an operation was under way in the Jenin refugee camp, without giving further details.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli authorities said a suspected Palestinian gunman had wounded two Israeli men in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem after firing at their car.

Israeli security forces closed off streets in the neighbourhood, where an AFP news agency journalist saw officers entering a Palestinian home, with a drone and helicopter as well as police dogs aiding the search.

Officers enforcing the shutdown prevented cars and people from moving in the centre of the neighbourhood, as heavily armed forces combed the area.

Hadassah hospital said they received a 48-year-old gunshot victim lightly wounded, and Shaare Zedek medical centre said it was treating a man in his 50s in moderate condition.

Nearly 100 Palestinians killed

Sheikh Jarrah was the focal point of protests against the expulsion of Palestinian residents by illegal Israeli settler organisations in the build up to and during the May 2021 war between Israel and besieged Gaza.

It is also the site of a weekly Israeli demonstration against the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The violence — emanating from decades of Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands — has this year claimed the lives of at least 96 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.

Israel has occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 1967.

Some 700,000 illegal Jewish settlers now live in both areas, in settlements regarded as unlawful under international law.

It has enforced a crippling blockade of Palestine's Gaza enclave from land, air and sea since 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods.

