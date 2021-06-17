Fast News

Journalists in the Palestinian enclave also reported hearing explosions, which the army said hit sites in both Gaza City, and in Khan Yunis, in the south of Gaza.

Smoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza, June 17, 2021. (Reuters)

Israeli jets have launched air strikes on besieged Gaza after Palestinians in the enclave again launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel, according to Israeli army and AFP journalists.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground, the warplanes bombed a target in the town of Beit Lahia, while the target remains unidentified.

Israeli warplanes targeting Gaza again, east of Jabaliya in the north and in Khan Younis in the south. — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 17, 2021

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not announced any injuries from the bombing so far.

"Over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," Israel's military said in a statement.

The fire balloons and air strikes are the latest violence testing a ceasefire that was reached between Israel and Hamas on May 21. An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire that took effect in the early hours of May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza.

On Tuesday around 5,000 Israeli far-right Jew settlers including lawmakers and Religious Zionist Party marched in the occupied East Jerusalem, known as Flag March, faced Palestinian backlash.

The provocative move triggered resistance groups in besieged Gaza to launch arson balloons to Israel.

After the balloons sparked blazes on Tuesday, Israel's military launched a wave of air strikes early on Wednesday, then launched a second round of strikes overnight Thursday to Friday.

The balloons are basic devices intended to set fire to farmland and bush surrounding the Gaza enclave.

Israel army chief Aviv Kohavi late on Thursday issued orders to "increase the IDF's (Israeli Defense Forces) readiness and preparedness for a variety of scenarios including a resumption of hostilities," the army statement read.

"The IDF will continue to strike military capabilities and infrastructure belonging to the terror organisation and holds the Hamas as responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

Hamas warned for the attacks which IDF announced sirens sounding in southern Israel. Later the IDF clarified that sirens that sounded in southern Israel were triggered by "incoming fire, not rockets."

According to reports, the resistance groups in the besieged Gaza have shot down an Israeli drone in the west of the enclave.

Palestinian teenager died

In a separate incident, a Palestinian teenager died on Thursday after being shot by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank during a protest against a settlement outpost, the fourth demonstrator to be killed since the outpost was established last month.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday that Ahmad Shamsa, 15, died of a gunshot wound sustained a day earlier.

Settlers established the outpost, which they refer to as Eviatar, near the northern occupied West Bank town of Nablus last month and say it is now home to dozens of families.

Palestinians say it is built on private land and fear it will grow and merge with other large settlements nearby.

Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in some 130 settlements across the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians and much of the international community view the settlements as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.

Israeli authorities have evacuated the outpost on several occasions. They appear reluctant to do so this time because it would embarrass Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other right-wing members of the fragile government sworn in over the weekend.

Palestinians from the nearby village of Beita have held several protests in which demonstrators have hurled stones and Israeli troops have fired tear gas and live ammunition. Four Palestinians have been killed since mid-May, including Shamsa and another teenager.

The Israeli military also shot and killed a Palestinian woman on Wednesday, saying she had tried to ram her car into a group of soldiers guarding an occupied West Bank construction site.

In a statement, the army said soldiers fired at the woman in Hizmeh, just north of Jerusalem, after she exited the car and pulled out a knife.

The statement did not say how close the woman was to the soldiers, and the army did not release any photos or video of the incident.

The family of Mai Afaneh insisted she had no reason or ability to carry out an attack.

Jerusalem tensions

Tensions flared in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Israeli police deployed heavy-handed tactics against Palestinian worshippers in and around Al Aqsa Mosque in the last week of the holy month.

Another flashpoint in recent days has been a court case that could end with Palestinian families evicted from occupied East Jerusalem homes in Sheikh Jarrah claimed by Jewish settlers.

If the court rules for the settlers, Palestinians living in the neighbourhood would be displaced for a second time, the first when they were moved into Sheikh Jarrah as refugees by Jordan in the 1950s.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

