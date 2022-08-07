Fast News

The latest Israeli aggression on Gaza has left at least 31 Palestinians dead, including six children, and at least 265 wounded.

The United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, has called for an immediate halt of escalation and violence in Gaza. (Abed Rahim Khatib / AA)

Israelis and Palestinians have agreed to observe a truce in Gaza from Sunday evening as proposed by Cairo, sources have said, after a weekend-long aggression on Gaza by Israel.

An Egyptian security source said on Sunday that Israel had agreed to the truce offer, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian mediation efforts said it would go into effect at 20:00 local (1900 GMT).

Spokespeople for Israel and Islamic Jihad, the faction Tel Aviv has been fighting in Gaza since clashes erupted on Friday, did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo.

"Discussions are underway at the highest levels towards calm. The resistance will not stop if the occupation's (Israel) aggression and crimes do not stop," an Islamic Jihad source told AFP news agency on Sunday.

Earlier, the Israeli army said its attacks on Gaza may last for a week.

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Israeli aggression against Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque:



- Condemns attacks against civilians in Gaza

- Fanatic Jewish groups raided Al Aqsa Mosque which is under protection of Israeli police

- Calls on Israeli government not to allow such actions pic.twitter.com/SpoXFUitBw — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) August 7, 2022

Dozens of Palestinians killed

At least 31 Palestinians were reported dead on Sunday, among them were six children, according to the Health Ministry.

The latest Israeli aggression since Friday also left at least 265 people wounded, said the health authorities in Gaza where several buildings were reduced to rubble.

Meanwhile, the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings, called for an immediate halt to escalation and violence in Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, Hastings said Gaza's humanitarian situation "is already dire and can only worsen" with the current escalation.

“Hostilities must stop to avoid more deaths and injuries of civilians in Gaza and Israel,” she added.

The humanitarian coordinator reiterated the UN appeal to all sides "for an immediate de-escalation and halt to violence to avoid destructive ramifications, particularly for civilians."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies