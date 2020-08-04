Fast News

A senior security official says the massive explosion may have been caused by explosive materials confiscated years ago and stored at the city's port. An investigation would be launched into the explosions, he adds

This picture taken on August 4, 2020 shows a general view of the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP)

A massive explosion has rocked Beirut, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

The health minister said more than 25 people were killed and over 2,500 injured.

A civil defence official on the scene of the blast said his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies inside the port, many of them under debris.

The explosion may have been caused by explosive materials confiscated years ago and stored at the city's port, General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim said.

"It appears that there is a warehouse containing material that was confiscated years ago, and it appears that it was highly explosive material," the senior security official said, adding that an investigation would be launched into the explosions.

Closer look at the Beirut Explosion. pic.twitter.com/hiNkSWQ3nU — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) August 4, 2020

Israel says 'nothing to do' with blast

An Israeli government official said Israel "had nothing to do" with the blast.

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group are bitter enemies, and tensions have been high following a series of recent clashes.

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah Israel would not hesitate to strike again if it felt it was necessary.

But late Tuesday, the Israeli official said Israel was not involved in the Beirut explosion. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter with the media.

Beirut's governor: "I have never in my life seen a disaster this big. This a national catastrophe. I don't know how we will recover from this," he says before breaking down in tears. Officials will have a lot to answer for if turns out combustible material kept in civilian area https://t.co/1qyEuQFSBK — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) August 4, 2020

Casualties

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared national day of mourning Wednesday.

Dozens of ambulances ferried the injured from the port area, where the wounded lay on the ground, Associated Press staff at the scene said. Hospitals called for blood donations.

The head of the Lebanese Red Cross told local TV there were hundreds of casualties although many were superficial wounds from broken glass.

Video taken by residents showed a fire raging at the port, sending up a giant column of smoke, illuminated by flashes of what appear to be fireworks.

The fire then appeared to catch at a nearby building, triggering a more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave over the city.

“It was like a nuclear explosion,” said Walid Abdo, a 43-year-old school teacher in the neighbourhood of Gemayzeh near Beirut.

Charbel Haj, who works at the port, said it started as small explosions like firecrackers, then the huge blast erupted and he was thrown off his feet. His clothes were torn.

Hospitals overwhelmed after Beirut explosion. In Geitawi, medical staff treating patients in a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/xwC3eBn49r — Abby Sewell (@sewella) August 4, 2020

Massive blast

Miles from the port, balconies were knocked down, windows shattered, streets were covered with glass and bricks and lined with wrecked cars.

Motorcyclists picked their way through traffic, carrying the injured.

One woman covered in blood from the waist up walked down a trashed street while talking furiously on her phone. On another street, a woman with a bloodied face looked distraught, staggering through traffic with two friends at her side.

“This country is cursed,” a young man passing by muttered.

The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy is facing collapse, hit both by a financial crisis and coronavirus restrictions.

Many have lost jobs, while the worth of their savings has evaporated as the currency has plunged in value against the dollar. The result has thrown many into poverty.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

The explosion was reminiscent of massive blasts during Lebanon’s civil war and took place only three days before a UN-backed tribunal was set to give its verdict in the killing of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in a truck bombing more than 15 years ago. That explosion, with a ton of explosives, was felt miles away, just like Tuesday’s explosion.

It was the latest chapter for a country that has suffered a 15-year civil war, repeated conflict with Israel, political assassinations and various other crises including the current unprecedented financial and economic crisis.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies