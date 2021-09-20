Fast News

Eighty-five lawmakers present for the confidence vote approved PM Najib Mikati's new cabinet, while 15 voted against it.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati attends a parliamentary session at UNESCO Palace in Beirut, Lebanon on September 20, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon's parliament has approved Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new cabinet, whose mission will be to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis after 13 months of political deadlock.

After a marathon eight-hour session to examine the government's action plan, 85 lawmakers present for the confidence vote approved the new ministerial line-up, while 15 voted against, according to a tally announced by parliament speaker Nabih Berri.





