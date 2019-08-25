Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Lebanese army confirm that an Israeli drone fell in the south of the capital Beirut. A second drone caused some damage when it crashed close to Hezbollah's media centre in the Dayeh district.

This picture taken on August 25, 2019 shows forensic investigators of Lebanon's military intelligence inspecting the scene where two drones came down. (AFP)

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday condemned Israel sending drones that fell over southern Beirut as a "blatant attack on Lebanon's sovereignty".

"This new aggression... forms a threat to regional stability and an attempt to push the situation towards more tension," Hariri in a statement.

Hariri also charged that it was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended a 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Two drones come down over Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut

One drone came down and another exploded early Sunday in a Hezbollah stronghold in the south Beirut, Hezbollah said.

The incident came hours after Israel launched air strikes in neighbouring Syria, but the official could not confirm if the drones were Israeli or if they had been shot down by Hezbollah.

Lebanese security forces cordoned off the area, a few dozen metres from a Hezbollah media centre, as residents gathered.

Lebanon and Israel are technically still at war, and Beirut regularly accuses its neighbour of violating its airspace with planes and drones.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, a major political player in Lebanon, is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel and the US

Israel has fought several conflicts against the group, the last in 2006.

In recent years those hostilities have spilled over into Syria, where the group, like Iran, another long-time enemy of Israel, is fighting on the side of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011, Israel has conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.

Source: AFP