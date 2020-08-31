Fast News

Mustapha Adib, a relatively unknown 48-year-old diplomat and close aide to former PM Najib Mikati, wins vital political backing from former Lebanese premiers including Saad al Hariri, who heads the biggest Sunni party, the Future Movement.

Members of the Lebanese army and the French military ride in a zodiac past the damaged grain silo at the site of the massive blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut on August 31, 2020. (AFP)

Lebanon's envoy to Germany Mustapha Adib has emerged as a front-runner with the country set to start consultations to name a new prime minister, just ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit tot he Middle Eastern nation.

This will be President Macron’s second visit to Lebanon in less than a month, following the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion.

Macron is at centre stage in international efforts to press Lebanese politicians to address the region's crippling financial crisis.

READ MORE: Macron visits Lebanon as Beirut blast sparks grief and fury

Adib, a relatively unknown 48-year-old diplomat and close aide to former prime minister Najib Mikati, won vital political backing on Sunday from former Lebanese prime ministers including Saad al Hariri, who heads the biggest Sunni party, the Future Movement.

According to the country's sectarian system, the post of prime minister of Lebanon must go to a Sunni Muslim. President Michel Aoun and Lebanon's Shia Muslim Hezbollah movement have both vowed to agree on any nominee supported by the country's top Sunni political figures.

Consultations to name a new prime minister were set to start at 0600 GMT in the presidential palace in Baabda near Beirut, with a meeting between the president and former premier Mikati, who was expected to name Adib.

The president was expected to conclude consultations at 1015 GMT, according to the National News Agency.

A majority of lawmakers must decide on whom to name as premier before Aoun tasks the candidate with forming a new government, an often drawn-out process that can take months.

Deep change

Lebanon's last government, headed by Hassan Diab, resigned after the massive explosion of ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port on August 4 that killed at least 188 people, wounded thousands and laid waste to large parts of the capital.

That disaster came amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades as well as the coronavirus outbreak and at a time of widespread popular discontent with Lebanon's entire political class.

Those who have taken to the streets in mass protests since October 17 against the politicians they deem corrupt and inept have already rejected any name that might emerge from the parliamentary consultations.

Macron will be in Lebanon on Monday and Tuesday for his second visit since the massive explosion.

Macron weeks ago warned that Lebanese leaders have a "huge" responsibility -- "that of a revamped pact with the Lebanese people in the coming weeks, that of deep change".

On Friday, he spoke of the "constraints of a confessional system" in a country populated by Christians, Sunni and Shiite Muslims.

"If we let Lebanon go in the region and if we somehow leave it in the hands of the depravity of regional powers, it will be civil war," Macron said.

Source: AFP